UAE Launches Education Support Campaign In Gaza As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, as part of the ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’, has launched a campaign to support education in the Gaza Strip.

The campaign includes sending school bags and educational supplies to children, aiming to assist students in continuing their education amid the difficult humanitarian conditions facing the sector.

As part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts, the campaign includes aid in the form of school bags equipped with essential supplies, including notebooks, pens, and stationery, as well as other school supplies.

These will be sent in batches to support the educational process and encourage students to continue studying.

This initiative comes within the framework of efforts led by the UAE, with the participation of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and Sharjah Charity International, to alleviate the living burdens on Palestinian families and enhance educational opportunities for children who represent the hope for building a better future.

