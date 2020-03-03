UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for search and rescue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, launched a smartphone application at the Search and Rescue conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, as part of the UAE efforts to provide speedier emergency responses.

Through the app, the first of its kind in the Arab World, people can request help to anywhere in the country.

The two-day National Search and Rescue Forum was organised by the National Search and Rescue Centre, NSRC, part of the Supreme Council for National Security, and is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the slogan, "Exploring the Future of Search and Rescue in the Era of Artificial Intelligence." The conference is being attended by strategic partners and companies specialising in search and rescue.

In his opening speech, Major General Stephen A. Toumajan, General Manager, National Search and Rescue Centre, UAE, said that organising the conference and its accompanying exhibition is part of the preparations for the country’s 50th anniversary, adding that the centre has an ambitious vision to explore the future and consolidate a culture of excellence, to make the UAE among the world’s leading countries in terms of competitiveness and overall development.

"The centre seeks through the organisation of this conference to achieve its vision to be an example to be followed internationally in the speed of response and operational readiness for search and rescue by harnessing the latest resources.

"The technology and communications available, as this conference is an ideal platform for meeting minds and exchanging experiences and achieving joint cooperation in order to anticipate the future and devising the best ways and solutions in managing search and rescue operations in the country," he said.

He further added that the conference was organised with the guidance of the UAE’s leadership on the importance of preparing for challenges, looking ahead to the future, and harnessing Artificial Intelligence, AI, and advanced technological tools to serve humanity, as well as to support the community and national economy, and ensure the future for the next generations.

The conference’s participants toured the exhibition and viewed the AgustaWestland AW139 search and rescue helicopter, along with the latest equipment and techniques used in search and rescue.

The helicopter is designed to carry out various search and rescue missions, work around the clock and travel to any part of the UAE from bases scattered throughout the country at speeds of over 140 knots.