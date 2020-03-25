UrduPoint.com
UAE Launches Fund To Unify Anti-coronavirus Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

UAE launches fund to unify anti-coronavirus efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The UAE today launched a fund for unifying national efforts to combat the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Titled "The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity", the fund has been launched in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and other humanitarian and charity organisations and societies in the country.

The Fund will receive financial and in-kind donations by individuals and organisations in addition to other contributions, including facilities, essential utilities, vehicles, and different types of supply chain management tools through the offices of the ERC and other charities across the nation.

A mechanism to regulate these donations has been established to unify all anti-COVID-19 efforts.

NCEMA has recently hosted a meeting where the fund was first announced in the presence of representatives of ERC and other charities in the country.

