UAE Launches Global Hub On Governance For SDGs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE launches Global Hub on Governance for SDGs

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The UAE Government, in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has launched the Global Hub on Governance for Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA 74. The high-level side event was hosted by the governments of Colombia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the OECD and the UNDP. Representing the UAE at the event was Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.

Delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, is a formidable governance challenge for countries at all levels of development.

It requires governments to coordinate, consult and work across policy areas – as well as with the businesses sector and civil society – in an unprecedented way.

The Global Hub on Governance for SDGs aims to support government efforts to dramatically accelerate progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda. This will also demand the effective use of planning, budget, procurement, monitoring and evaluation processes, to better align priorities and to enhance transparency and accountability.

The Hub will draw on a network of policy experts working at both policy and operational level alongside country officials and counterparts towards delivering on the SDGs.

