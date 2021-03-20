UAE launches government experience exchange programme to share advanced model with Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The UAE Government has launched the UAE-Africa Government Experience Exchange Programme, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the African Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union (AU-APRM).

The programmed aimed to share successful experience in government modernisation, enabling the African continent to keep pace with global trends and opportunities for development.

The programme included a ministerial dialogue featuring a number of ministers, government officials, and experts from the UAE, nine African countries, AU-APRM, and the United Nations. The meetings focused on six main themes, namely: Future Readiness, Government Excellence and Capabilities, Strategy and Innovation, Government Services, Food Security, and Economic Transformation.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the dialogue along with Ohood bint khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, the Honourable Princess Gloria Akobundu, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD/APRM in Nigeria, and an array of African ministers and UAE officials.

The dialogue and high-level discussions reflected strong ties and shared values of innovation, determination, and cooperation, between participating governments to exchange experiences and discussed opportunities for greater collaboration to design the next-generation governance.

The UAE-Africa ministerial dialogue focused on promoting partnerships between the UAE and African countries, in addition to exchanging knowledge and successful experiences; in particular, UAE government work model, accelerators, excellence, and innovation which will aid governments in their aim to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063. The partnerships also aim to support partner countries find innovative solutions promoting the development process and achieve shared prosperity.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan reaffirmed that UAE’s leadership is committed to strengthening the strategic partnership with Africa, which is based on equality, fraternity, and mutual respect and reflects longstanding cultural, trade, and social relations. He praised the efforts of African Union Member States to build a better future.

Ohood Al Roumi stated that the Experience Exchange Programme between UAE Government and the African Union reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build partnerships and develop government work model globally.

She reiterated the UAE Government keenness on sharing its advanced experiences, knowledge, and innovative work model with governments to achieve global objectives. Al Roumi added, "It is especially important in such times of great challenge, that we remain committed and focused on the path ahead. As nations, we need to show agility to deal with rapid changes and the resilience to remain focused on our development goals."

Princess Gloria Akobundu stated, "We welcome the UAE engagement to support the national development planning in Africa," and further added, "We need to focus on specific topics under national planning and policy design, such as climate change, food security, women empowerment, and government leadership programmes.

The Programme’s high-level discussions witnessed participation of Mohammed Bin Taliah, UAE Chief of Government Services; Huda Al Hashimi, UAE Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation; Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, Assistant Director-General for Leadership and Government Capabilities in the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Khalid Al Harmoodi, Executive Director of Government Performance in the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Marwan Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Government Excellence Award and Director of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme; Dr. Radheya Al Hashimi, Director of the UAE Government Accelerators in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Ahmad Lootah Acting Director of the UAE Government Leaders Programme in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Essa AlHashemi, Head of the Food and Water Security Office; and Haif Al Hammadi, Executive Director of business and Corporate Strategy at TECOM Group from the UAE.

Additionally, senior officials and experts from the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Botswana, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Kenya, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Rwanda, the Republic of Sierra Leone, and the Republic of South Africa engaged in discussions and experience sharing.

During sessions, UAE Government participants highlighted the development initiatives launched over the past years, focusing on enhancing strategic leadership, designing future policies, and following up on their implementation focusing on achieving national vision and priorities. They further show-cased the UAE government work methodology to achieve excellence in providing government services to customers, by involving them in designing and proposing ideas that contribute to accelerating digital transformation and shifting towards a proactive services model. Also, UAE speakers addressed the need to establish an advanced government database for national skills and talents to discover and develop future leaders.

Participants also discussed the importance of enhancing government performance by setting national KPIs and goals to be achieved within a specific period, studying results and assessing government entities’ achievements. Speakers showcased UAE Government Excellence Model and its updates, focusing on specific pillars building a future government, including enablers, vision realization, and value proposition. The interactive sessions tackled the 100-day challenge methodology adopted by the UAE Government Accelerators.

Speakers highlighted strategic plans designed by the UAE government to achieve food security and stressed the importance of promoting cooperation globally, applying state-of-the-art technologies, publishing scientific researches to develop food security initiatives, in addition to investing in human capital, creating future employment opportunities and empowering SMEs.