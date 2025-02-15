UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education for visually impaired students in Ethiopia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) Under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE announced a new US$60 million (AED220 million) initiative from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for the development of schools to support the educational needs of visually impaired students across Ethiopia.

This initiative will be led by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, a portfolio entity of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, in collaboration with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. It builds on the success of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak school for the Blind in Addis Ababa, which was inaugurated in May 2024.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Haji AlKhoori, Director-General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and member of the board of Trustee of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, along with Zinash Tayachew, First Lady of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, among other dignitaries.

With an estimated 1.2 million visually impaired individuals in Ethiopia, including 332,000 classified as blind, this initiative directly addresses a pressing humanitarian need by reaching rural areas where educational and healthcare services remain limited. Ethiopia also has one of the highest global rates of trachoma, a preventable eye disease that disproportionately affects underserved communities. With the support of the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, the new schools will serve as centres of excellence, integrating cutting-edge assistive technologies, specialised curricula, and tailored vocational programmes to empower visually impaired students with the skills necessary for higher education and workforce integration.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said, “The UAE remains dedicated to supporting people of determination worldwide. A key element is ensuring that visually impaired students in Ethiopia can access inspiring and inclusive learning environments that meet their specialised needs, thereby enabling them to reach their full potential.

This initiative represents the shared commitment by the UAE and Ethiopia to ensure that everyone, regardless of the challenges they may face, can thrive in an inclusive and equitable global society.”

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said, "The UAE has long recognised that sustainable development and strategic collaboration are the key drivers of lasting change. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to uplifting communities, creating economic opportunities, and expanding access to essential services. Our partnership furthers the vision of African states to invest in education as a catalyst for future prosperity, empowering youth to realise their full potential and drive sustainable growth."

First Lady Zinash Tayachew added, “We are grateful to the UAE for their continued partnership, which supports our goal of ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their abilities, has access to quality education. Together, our shared commitment will help to create a more inclusive society where every student has the opportunity to succeed."

Mohamed Haji AlKhoori said, “Education is a fundamental right, and every child deserves the opportunity to learn in an environment that supports their unique needs. By strengthening educational systems, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable future. This initiative reaffirms the power of global partnerships in driving lasting impact, ensuring that education remains a catalyst for opportunity and empowerment for generations to come.”

Together with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind, the new schools announced today will create a network across Ethiopia to expand access to inclusive education.

The UAE’s commitment to strengthening Ethiopia’s educational infrastructure ensures that every visually impaired child, regardless of socioeconomic background, can thrive in a supportive learning environment that empowers them to contribute to society.