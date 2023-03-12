UAE launches new initiative to boost Emiratisation in manufacturing, industry and technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) The UAE has launched a new initiative called the ‘Industrialist Programme’, which is designed to build local capacities and increase Emiratisation in the industrial sector.

The programme is the result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis). The Industrialist Programme is a training initiative aiming to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector.

The MoU aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme. MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programmes.

The signing was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT; Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al Nasser, Assistant Under-Secretary of MoHRE; and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of Nafis.

The Under-Secretary of MoIAT said, "MoIAT supports partnerships and cooperation with all government agencies and institutions, as well as the private sector, through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It is committed to leveraging the enablers and incentives provided under the National ICV programme to boost industrial growth and competitiveness, in addition to creating more high-quality jobs for Emiratis in the private sector. As an initiative of the National ICV programme, the Industrialist Programme will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals.

“MoIAT has launched several initiatives that support growth and industrial competitiveness, such as Make it in the Emirates, the National ICV programme and the Technology Transformation Programme. These initiatives further enhance the industrial sector's competitive advantages and enablers, providing opportunities for local and international investors, while empowering national talents and developing capacities and skills.”

Al Suwaidi noted that the MoU will create new opportunities, saying, "The Industrialist Programme will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialised jobs. The programme will align national training programmes to meet the requirements of factories. It will also reflect the commitment of ICV-certified companies to Emiratisation.”

For his part, Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, in the launch of the Industrialists Programme to train and upskill Emirati talents for industry and technology jobs with companies in the field, which links Emiratisation requirements with the ICV certification.

He said, “All our efforts are aimed at supporting the objectives of this MoU, including Nafis’ unique initiatives, which join other national initiatives, such as the In-Country Value Programme, in supporting Emirati talents in the private sector. Collaboration across government entities is a positive and effective indicator in support of initiatives that empower national talents in the industry and advanced technology sectors. The industry sector is among the UAE’s strategic sectors that are expected to contribute to creating employment and training opportunities for Emiratis to participate and value to the sector’s growth and expansion.

Al Nasser commented, “Sustainable industries and technology sectors are a priority within the Emiratisation policy, as they are among the vital sectors that are capable of taking in our young Emirati talents who wish to contribute to shaping the UAE Centennial 2071. The UAE continues to encourage innovative sectors with high added value, new and sustainable production mechanisms, and support and empower young national talents to take the initiative and contribute effectively.”

He added, “This MoU aims to accelerate the Emiratisation rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship.”

Al Nasser highlighted the significance of the private industry sector’s contribution to Emiratisation, and the increasing high-skilled jobs that majority of Emirati talent listed with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation occupy. He noted that this aligns with the target of increasing Emiratisation by 2 percent annually, reaching a 10 percent increase by 2026, which will “positively impact the local economy and the private sector.”

Areas of cooperation included in the MoU encompass launching the Industrialist Programme and developing a training programme for Emiratis in cooperation with training institutes and the industrial sector. MoIAT will link factories together under this programme. A Special Emiratisation Committee will also be established under the umbrella of the National ICV programme, with MoIAT as its chair, and MoHRE and Nafis as members, to ensure the programme's goals are accomplished.

MoIAT, MoHRE, and Nafis will launch a national campaign to create local industrial jobs. The three parties will coordinate on realising the Industrialist Programme's objectives. MoIAT will set up a process for exchanging information on Emiratisation in cooperation with MoHRE and link it to ICV certification. Nafis will also finance and support training programmes in accordance with the standards in force with regard to beneficiaries who meet the eligibility requirements for programmes and initiatives.

The MoU aligns with MoIAT's strategic objective to support the UAE's industrial sector, enhance the national economy, and expand the National ICV programme. Manufacturers spending in the national economy reached AED 53 billion in 2022, which helped increase Emiratisation rates in the private sector. The growing domestic spend increased demand for national products and services. The National ICV programme also achieved numerous milestones in 2022, most notably admitting 6 new entities into the programme, bringing the total number of members to 20 local, Federal and governmental agencies and national corporations.

This MoU enhances MoIAT's integration and partnership with MoHRE and Nafis, which aligns with MoIAT's policies to promote, endorse, and encourage the industrial sector, strengthen the National ICV programme, and boost the UAE’s attractiveness to investors.

MoHRE's role in the partnership is essential as it will upskill the local labor market. MoHRE is implementing a strategic plan that ensures the UAE's labor market empowers Emiratis and attracts talents to support the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Nafis aims to create sustainable human capital for the private sector. This supports the UAE's economy and helps to elevate the competitiveness of Emirati talents, enabling them to occupy jobs in the UAE's private sector.