UAE launches online campaign for mental support amid coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, NPHW, has launched a national campaign for mental support for all UAE residents to help them overcome the psychological impact resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

More than 50 experts in the fields of psychology, mental and social support, and life skills are participating in the initiative.

The National Campaign for Mental Support is an online initiative using modern digital solutions and social media channels. It consists of three components, the first: "Let’s Support, Together", features daily online live sessions in which mental health professionals and experts provide mental support, answer questions, and offer the necessary tips and guidance to help people overcome the challenges they face under these special circumstances.

The daily sessions start at 20:30 and are broadcasted via the NPHW social media channels (@HappyUAE).

The second component, "Let’s Reassure, Together", is a series of short, focused, awareness-raising videos prepared by a group of mental health professionals, experts, and life skills coaches, providing information on the means to build coping skills and mental resilience. These programmes will be periodically published on NPHW social media channels.

The third component, "Let’s Talk, Together", is a series of virtual support groups that provide mental support to various community segments, including mothers, students, and elderly caregivers, who may need support to face the current situation. Application for participation in these online groups will be opened periodically.

Commenting on the new initiative, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director-General of the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, stated that people’s security, safety and wellbeing are top priorities for the UAE's leadership, as highlighted in the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which demand promoting national efforts to help people face this global challenge.

Al Roumi added that, under the current circumstances, mental support is a basic need, thus, the NPHW launched this national campaign to meet this vital community requirement. It aims to help all community members cope with the current challenges by providing them with mental support, leveraging the experience of a group of distinguished experts and mental health professionals.

The initiative further seeks to promote reassurance, raise awareness and ensure community commitment to support the government efforts aiming to protect people’s health and safety.

Aziz Al Ameri, Executive Director of the NPHW, pinpointed that launching this campaign comes within the comprehensive national efforts aiming to make use of social media channels and digital communication solutions to provide mental support to community members, with the participation of a group of experienced specialists and experts.