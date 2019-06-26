(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) ABYAN, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates has launched a massive relief campaign to support the people of of Taiz and Hodeidah governorates, who were displaced by the terrorist Iranian-backed Houthi militia, to the Khanfar district of Abyan governorate in Yemen.

The campaign, which is continuing for more than a month and targets 23,000 displaced families, is part of the relief and humanitarian programme offered by the UAE in the liberated governorates, which runs food and shelter convoys through the voluntary teams of the UAE Red Crescent.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great assistance and humanitarian gesture which will contribute to alleviating the suffering of many families amid their current difficult living conditions.

The relief campaign is also an extension of the humanitarian work provided by the UAE to Yemen, in order to deliver aid and meet their needs, including the gathering of displaced and affected people from all governorates of Yemen.