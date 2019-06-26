UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Launches Relief Campaign In Yemen's Taiz, Hodeidah Governorates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen's Taiz, Hodeidah governorates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) ABYAN, 26th June 2019 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates has launched a massive relief campaign to support the people of of Taiz and Hodeidah governorates, who were displaced by the terrorist Iranian-backed Houthi militia, to the Khanfar district of Abyan governorate in Yemen.

The campaign, which is continuing for more than a month and targets 23,000 displaced families, is part of the relief and humanitarian programme offered by the UAE in the liberated governorates, which runs food and shelter convoys through the voluntary teams of the UAE Red Crescent.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great assistance and humanitarian gesture which will contribute to alleviating the suffering of many families amid their current difficult living conditions.

The relief campaign is also an extension of the humanitarian work provided by the UAE to Yemen, in order to deliver aid and meet their needs, including the gathering of displaced and affected people from all governorates of Yemen.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen UAE United Arab Emirates June 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

5 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

16 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

16 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

17 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Have 'Very Good Conversation' W ..

18 minutes ago

Iranian Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Russia N ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.