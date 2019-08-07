UrduPoint.com
UAE Launches Water Project In Qataba, Yemen

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE launches water project in Qataba, Yemen

HODEIDAH, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today launched a strategic water project in Qataba in the Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, as part of its efforts to respond to the needs of people in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

Mohamed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs at the ERC in Yemen, stated that the project will include the restoration of an artesian well, a water tank with a capacity of 100,000-square litres, and a 36,000-metre water network, noting that the project will serve over 2,000 families suffering from water scarcity.

Mahmoud Saeed, Director of the Displaced People Unit in Khawkhah District, said that the ERC has implemented a range of projects in the areas of education, health, electricity, water and other services and the humanitarian sector, adding that the water project in Qataba will benefit over 18,000 people.

