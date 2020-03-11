UAE launches website for latest updates on coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, DoH, has launched an official website to inform the community about new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The site includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers to related queries.

Developed by UAE-based artificial intelligence services firm, Saal.ai, the website will feature real-time UAE and worldwide COVID-19 situation and latest updates.