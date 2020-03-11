UrduPoint.com
UAE Launches Website For Latest Updates On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronavirus

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, DoH, has launched an official website to inform the community about new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, DoH, has launched an official website to inform the community about new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The site includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers to related queries.

Developed by UAE-based artificial intelligence services firm, Saal.ai, the website will feature real-time UAE and worldwide COVID-19 situation and latest updates.

