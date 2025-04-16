Open Menu

UAE Leader In Development Of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President for Africa and the middle East at International Air Transport Association (IATA), described the UAE as a "global role model" for aviation development, pointing to the speed of progress, quality of infrastructure, and efficient operations in the country.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Kamil Al-Awadhi praised the UAE for its outstanding achievements in the aviation sector. He noted that the country has established itself as a role model—even for developed nations—due to its integrated and well-coordinated aviation ecosystem.

He highlighted that this system includes airlines, airports, ground services, security, and safety, all functioning at high levels of efficiency. Additionally, he pointed to the UAE’s streamlined visa procedures and the exceptional treatment of passengers at its airports, which reflect the nation’s commitment to quality and world-class service standards.

He confirmed that the UAE is taking a leading role on the global stage in developing Low Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF), which, unlike Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), is derived from conventional sources but has lower carbon emissions. It remains under study and development.

‘’The UAE is a leader in the development of LCAF,’’ he noted.

On IATA's forecast for air traffic in 2025, he said that IATA expects air traffic growth in the Gulf and Middle East to reach approximately 9%, which is higher than the expected global rate of around 5.6%.

He emphasised that UAE airlines in particular will be among the fastest growing, and may even exceed this rate, due to their modern infrastructure and ambitious expansion strategies. He noted that this growth includes both passenger and air cargo traffic.

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Dubai Traffic Progress Middle East May Visa All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

9 minutes ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

24 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

24 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers f ..

UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup

39 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum op ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens

39 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

40 minutes ago
 SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for ..

SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..

47 minutes ago
 Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% ..

Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight

54 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinent ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Pr ..

Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East