UAE Leader In Development Of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President for Africa and the middle East at International Air Transport Association (IATA), described the UAE as a "global role model" for aviation development, pointing to the speed of progress, quality of infrastructure, and efficient operations in the country.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Kamil Al-Awadhi praised the UAE for its outstanding achievements in the aviation sector. He noted that the country has established itself as a role model—even for developed nations—due to its integrated and well-coordinated aviation ecosystem.
He highlighted that this system includes airlines, airports, ground services, security, and safety, all functioning at high levels of efficiency. Additionally, he pointed to the UAE’s streamlined visa procedures and the exceptional treatment of passengers at its airports, which reflect the nation’s commitment to quality and world-class service standards.
He confirmed that the UAE is taking a leading role on the global stage in developing Low Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF), which, unlike Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), is derived from conventional sources but has lower carbon emissions. It remains under study and development.
‘’The UAE is a leader in the development of LCAF,’’ he noted.
On IATA's forecast for air traffic in 2025, he said that IATA expects air traffic growth in the Gulf and Middle East to reach approximately 9%, which is higher than the expected global rate of around 5.6%.
He emphasised that UAE airlines in particular will be among the fastest growing, and may even exceed this rate, due to their modern infrastructure and ambitious expansion strategies. He noted that this growth includes both passenger and air cargo traffic.
