UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th September 2021 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, on the death of the country's former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to President Tebboune.