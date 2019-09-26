UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Condole French President On Death Of Jacques Chirac

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE leaders condole French President on death of Jacques Chirac

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Emmanuel Macron of France on the death of former French President Jacques Chirac.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Macron.

Chirac, who was head of state from 1995 to 2007, died on Thursday aged 86.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Died Rashid From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

2 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

10 minutes ago

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer&#039;s

17 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

32 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.