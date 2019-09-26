UAE leaders condole French President on death of Jacques Chirac

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Emmanuel Macron of France on the death of former French President Jacques Chirac.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Macron.

Chirac, who was head of state from 1995 to 2007, died on Thursday aged 86.