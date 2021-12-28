UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole Greek President On Death Of Karolos Papoulias

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

UAE Leaders condole Greek President on death of Karolos Papoulias

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on the death of former Greek President Karolos Papoulias.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to President Katerina.

