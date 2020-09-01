UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of former president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing his sympathies on the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to President Kovind, and to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.