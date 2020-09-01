UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Condole Indian President On Death Of Former President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of former president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing his sympathies on the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to President Kovind, and to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

9 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.