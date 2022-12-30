ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, over the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar cable of condolences to Prime Minister Modi.