UAE Leaders Condole Japanese PM On Kyoto Fire Victims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAE leaders condole Japanese PM on Kyoto fire victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan, on the victims of the Kyoto Animation studio arson attack.

Thirty-four people died during the attack.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Japanese Prime Minister.

