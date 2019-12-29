UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Condole Kazakh President On Victims Of Jet Crash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of jet crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kzakhstan, on the victims of the Bek Air passenger jet crash.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured after the plane crashed into a building shortly after taking off on Friday morning.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Kazakh President.

