UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of Daniel Arap Moi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on the death of former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to President Kenyatta.