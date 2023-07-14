Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole King Of Bahrain Over Passing Of Rashid Bin Sabah Bin Humood

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a condolence message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to King Hamad.

