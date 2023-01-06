UAE leaders condole King of Jordan on dearth of former Jordanian Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan on the death of Dr. Abd al-Salam al-Majali, the former Prime Minister of Jordan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has dispatched a similar cable to the King of Jordan.