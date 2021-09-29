UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the death of Princess Lalla Malika.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the King of Morocco.