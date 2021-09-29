UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole King Of Morocco On Death Of Princess Lalla Malika

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:45 AM

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the death of Princess Lalla Malika.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolence to the King of Morocco.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Morocco September

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Over 400,000 Americans Received COVID-19 Booster S ..

Over 400,000 Americans Received COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend - White Hou ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Relations With Taliban to Become More Com ..

Pakistan Relations With Taliban to Become More Complicated After US Withdrawal - ..

5 minutes ago
 UK PM rules out priority access for key workers in ..

UK PM rules out priority access for key workers in fuel crisis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.