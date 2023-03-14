UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole King Salman Over Passing Of Princess Areej Bint Abdullah Bin Khalid Bin Abdulaziz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to King Salman.

