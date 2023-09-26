Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole Kuwaiti Emir On Death Of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.

