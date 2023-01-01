UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Benedict XVI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, over the death of former Pope Benedict XVI.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar cable of condolences to Pope Francis.