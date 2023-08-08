Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole President Of Côte D'Ivoire Over Former President's Passing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 11:45 PM

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039;s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire over the passing of former President of Côte d'Ivoire Henri Konan Bédié.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the President of Côte d'Ivoire.

