UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole President Of India Over Victims Of Train Collision

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the victims of the train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore, Odisha, and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Murmu, and to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dubai Rashid All Court

Recent Stories

ATC discharges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinna ..

ATC discharges PTI leader Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case

29 seconds ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

2 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.