UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole President Of Italy Over Former Prime Minister’s Passing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy over the passing of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Mattarella, and to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Italy Court

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

51 seconds ago
 Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039 ..

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039;s semi-finals at IWBF Wheelch ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

2 minutes ago
 ‘Not damaging fellow party members, but committe ..

‘Not damaging fellow party members, but committed to speak truth,’ Miftah re ..

8 minutes ago
 ADDED partners with Valeo to establish automotive ..

ADDED partners with Valeo to establish automotive technology hub in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power ..

Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power consumers: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.