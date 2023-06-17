UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy over the passing of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Mattarella, and to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.