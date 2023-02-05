UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole President Of Pakistan On Death Of Pervez Musharraf

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, over the death of Former President Pervez Musharraf.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has dispatched similar cable of condolences to President Arif Alvi.

