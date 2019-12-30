UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Condole President Sisi On Victims Of Port Said Bus Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE leaders condole President Sisi on victims of Port Said bus accident

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt on the victims of the Port Said bus accident.

A reported 22 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and overturned on Port Said-Damietta highway on Sunday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Egyptian President.

