UAE Leaders Condole Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

UAE leaders condole Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

