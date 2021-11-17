UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole South African President On Death Of Former President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the death of the country's former president Frederick de Klerk.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of condolences to the South African President.

