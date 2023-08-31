UAE leaders condole South African President over victims of building fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, over the victims of the building fire that resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Ramaphosa.