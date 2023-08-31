Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole Sultan Of Oman Over Passing Of Rahma Bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

