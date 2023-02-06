UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents Over Earthquake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of condolences to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye over the victims of an earthquake in their countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathy and prayer for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar cables to the two presidents.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Dubai Rashid Tayyip Erdogan Prayer

Recent Stories

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

31 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

2 hours ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.