ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the UK Prime Minister.