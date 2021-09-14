UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Condole UK Prime Minister On His Mother's Death

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the UK Prime Minister.

