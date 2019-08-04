UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Condole US President On Victims Of Texas, Ohio Shootings

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Texas, Ohio shootings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Donald Trump of the USA, on the victims of the Ohio and Texas mass shootings.

According to reports, at least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in the separate mass shooting incidents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar condolences messages to President Trump.

Related Topics

USA Injured Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Trump Rashid

Recent Stories

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in Tex ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.