UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Texas, Ohio shootings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Donald Trump of the USA, on the victims of the Ohio and Texas mass shootings.

According to reports, at least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in the separate mass shooting incidents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar condolences messages to President Trump.