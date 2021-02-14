UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Condole With Argentine President Over Death Of Carlos Menem

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over death of Carlos Menem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to Argentine President Alberto Fernández on the death of ex-President Carlos Menem.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the President of Argentina.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Argentina

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

4 minutes ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

49 minutes ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

1 hour ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.