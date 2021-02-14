UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over death of Carlos Menem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to Argentine President Alberto Fernández on the death of ex-President Carlos Menem.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the President of Argentina.