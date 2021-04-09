UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Condole With Elizabeth Ll On Death Of Prince Philip

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

UAE leaders condole with Elizabeth ll on death of Prince Philip

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Prince Philip.

In the cable, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to Queen Elizabeth ll.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables of condolences to Queen Elizabeth ll.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Ireland United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Govt new vaccination initiative lauded: Mian Zahid ..

11 minutes ago

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

16 minutes ago

33,972 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

43 minutes ago

Prince Philip, husband of Britain&#039;s Queen Eli ..

43 minutes ago

22 per cent rise in club registration as process e ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.