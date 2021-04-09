UAE leaders condole with Elizabeth ll on death of Prince Philip

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Prince Philip.

In the cable, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to Queen Elizabeth ll.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables of condolences to Queen Elizabeth ll.