UAE leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to Sheikh Nawaf.