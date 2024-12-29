Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole With Indian President Over Passing Of Former Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the passing of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh,

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Indian President and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

