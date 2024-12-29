UAE Leaders Condole With Indian President Over Passing Of Former Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the passing of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh,
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Indian President and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister2 minutes ago
-
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition17 minutes ago
-
Croats vote to elect new president47 minutes ago
-
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals1 hour ago
-
Peru closes 91 ports amid massive waves4 hours ago
-
Severe weather delays thousand of flights across US4 hours ago
-
All but 2 rescued presumed dead in passenger plane crash in Korea's Muan5 hours ago
-
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study13 hours ago
-
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts18 hours ago
-
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan19 hours ago
-
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect19 hours ago
-
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza19 hours ago