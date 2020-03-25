(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th March 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia for the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces also sent their condolences to President Widodo.