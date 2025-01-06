Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole With King Of Jordan On Passing Of Princess Majda Ra’ad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan, over the passing of Princess Majda Ra’ad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah II.

