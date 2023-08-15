Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole With Korean President On Passing Of His Father

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 11:45 PM

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea on the passing of his father.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to President Yoon Suk Yeol.

