UAE Leaders Condole With President Of Azerbaijan Over Victims Of Air Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

UAE Leaders condole with President of Azerbaijan over victims of air crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, expressing his sympathies over victims of the air crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in several deaths and injuries. President H.H.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to President Aliyev.

