UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia over victims of air crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, expressing sympathy for the victims of the jet crashed off Jakarta.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Indonesian leader.