UAE Leaders Condole With President Of Pakistan On Train Fire Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:00 PM

UAE Leaders condole with President of Pakistan on train fire deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, expressing sympathy over the deaths of the massive fire that broke out on a moving train in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

