UAE Leaders Condole With Saudi King On Death Of Motleb Bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Dr.
Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
