Open Menu

UAE Leaders Condole With Saudi King On Death Of Motleb Bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Dr.

Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

22 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

37 seconds ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

48 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr p ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..

1 minute ago
Arab Parliament urges international community to u ..

Arab Parliament urges international community to uphold responsibility for just ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

17 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

17 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East