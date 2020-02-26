UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Condole With Saudi King On Death Of Prince Talal Bin Saud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Prince Talal bin Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Prince Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar cables to the Saudi King.

More Stories From Middle East

